Verasity 24-Hour Volume Tops $40.78 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $98.36 million and approximately $40.78 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003014 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

