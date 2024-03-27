Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.00

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,035.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

