Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 17.4% Higher This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $15,744.82 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,149.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $493.45 or 0.00703423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.31 or 0.00138722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00045213 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00060019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.54 or 0.00197495 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00125902 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,027,472 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

