VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.97

Shares of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.97 and last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 89636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.91.

A number of analysts recently commented on FORA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cormark raised their price target on VerticalScope from C$9.25 to C$12.70 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised VerticalScope from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. CIBC raised VerticalScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on VerticalScope from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.10. The firm has a market cap of C$165.41 million, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of -0.53.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

