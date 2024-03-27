Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIA opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $18.85.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 48.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Renewables

About Via Renewables

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIA. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Via Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Via Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Via Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Via Renewables in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Via Renewables in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

