VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USVM stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.52. 3,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,144. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $79.52. The company has a market cap of $230.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.01.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

