Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 20,000 Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Excelerate Energy worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EE. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the third quarter worth $1,451,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 19.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 312,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 32.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,101,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.58. 136,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,715. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EE. StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

