Viking Fund Management LLC Decreases Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for 1.1% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,625,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,529,000 after buying an additional 1,344,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,574,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,037,000 after buying an additional 3,740,495 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 68.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $668,801,000 after buying an additional 8,103,785 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,122,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $681,525,000 after buying an additional 128,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 70.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,540,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $569,058,000 after buying an additional 6,840,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,877,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,359. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.75. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $42.76.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

