Viking Fund Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,146,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,043 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 38.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,045,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,566 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,743,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,571,000 after purchasing an additional 222,249 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,368,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,419 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SHLS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,203,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,112. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

