Viking Fund Management LLC Has $8.40 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.6% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Target by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 3,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Target by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.58.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,512,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.02. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53. The stock has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

