Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 12,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,806,000 after buying an additional 2,540,360 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,965,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,641,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,947,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,978,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

