Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC owned 0.12% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,948,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 116.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 85,187 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SOI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Insider Activity at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In related news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 17,500 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOI traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 266,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,984. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $365.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 62.34%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.