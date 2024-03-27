Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 33,000 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,261,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,519,000 after buying an additional 104,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Allstate by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 540,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,257,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.80. 1,704,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $171.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.72.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.77%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

