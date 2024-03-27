Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 45,000 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.2% during the third quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

NYSE:SQM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.87. 960,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,726. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.07. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $85.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 37.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

