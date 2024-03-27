Viking Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.94.

Shares of OVV traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,051,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,977. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $52.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

