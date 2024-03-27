Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.68 and last traded at $79.86. Approximately 3,399,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,544,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,243,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

