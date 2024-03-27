Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.33

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 4595243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $550.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 7,387.31%. The business had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth $27,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

