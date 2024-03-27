Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $186,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in Visa by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $278.49. 1,300,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.54 and a 200-day moving average of $258.27. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

