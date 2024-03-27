Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Cut by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V traded down $2.46 on Wednesday, hitting $278.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,288. The company has a market capitalization of $510.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.