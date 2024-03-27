Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $14.57 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 2.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $14,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $41.66.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

