Vision Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $285.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $216.32 and a one year high of $288.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.70.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

