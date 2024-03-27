Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 283 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 1.6% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 680.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 74,387 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,116,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 176.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $201.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.35 and a 52-week high of $210.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.11.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

Get Our Latest Report on BR

Insider Activity

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,552 shares of company stock worth $10,786,404. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.