Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,150 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $94.39 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

