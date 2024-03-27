Vision Capital Management Inc. Takes $242,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average is $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

