Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Announces GBX 2.80 Dividend

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Volution Group Stock Performance
Shares of FAN stock opened at GBX 429.80 ($5.43) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 421.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 399.65. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 327.80 ($4.14) and a one year high of GBX 457 ($5.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £850.10 million, a PE ratio of 2,056.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
About Volution Group
