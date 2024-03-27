Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 16.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

VNO opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

