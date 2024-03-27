W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WPC. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WPC opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $78.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.