Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Up 0.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $68.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $61.05 and last traded at $60.68. 2,290,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 20,300,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.51.

WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $1,531,339.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,297,173 shares in the company, valued at $225,945,356.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $1,531,339.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,297,173 shares in the company, valued at $225,945,356.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 7,218,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 682,868,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,855,694 shares of company stock worth $2,160,109,372 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $488.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.38%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

