Wanchain (WAN) One Day Volume Hits $28.57 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $73.52 million and $28.57 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00077887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00027826 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00017685 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,800,658 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

