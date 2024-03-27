Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $23.31 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions accounts for 2.2% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $23,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of J stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $152.10. 149,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,688. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.27.

View Our Latest Report on J

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.