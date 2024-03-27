WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WM traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.17. The stock had a trading volume of 552,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.79 and a 200 day moving average of $178.48. The company has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $213.63.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

