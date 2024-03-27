WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $18,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after buying an additional 431,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Equinix by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after acquiring an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,540,000 after acquiring an additional 131,503 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $869.00.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $9.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $809.29. The stock had a trading volume of 414,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,226. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $672.88 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The stock has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $850.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $797.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

