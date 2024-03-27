WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $20.27 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.8% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $20,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $419.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,066. The company has a market capitalization of $134.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.46 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.35.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

