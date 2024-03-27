WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2,825.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 49,452 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $11,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $262.01. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $2,142,151.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,691,132.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total value of $2,042,918.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,151.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,691,132.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.