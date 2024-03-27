WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 2,235 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $19,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $641.05.

KLA Stock Up 0.9 %

KLAC stock traded up $6.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $694.72. 390,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,343. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $729.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $655.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.11. The company has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

