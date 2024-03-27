WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 2,822 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.09% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $19,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAB traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.96. 193,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $91.89 and a one year high of $145.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.97.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 40,219 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $5,655,595.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,931.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 40,219 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $5,655,595.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,931.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $374,747.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,964 shares of company stock worth $8,924,584 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WAB shares. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

