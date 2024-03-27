WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 3,025 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. 25 LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 513.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,628,000 after acquiring an additional 536,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 74,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 59,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $97.98. 6,133,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,856,173. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

