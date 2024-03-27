Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $1.29

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.24. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 318,867 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

The company has a market cap of $504.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Waterdrop by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 87,596 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

