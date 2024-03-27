Waterway Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 947 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,594,616,000 after buying an additional 113,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $884,893,000 after buying an additional 149,026 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $748,271,000 after buying an additional 231,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after buying an additional 662,891 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 447,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,819,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,350 shares of company stock worth $8,175,628. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $256.87. 1,122,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,481. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $190.56 and a fifty-two week high of $260.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

