Waterway Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 470,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,701,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Waterway Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 505,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,040. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $29.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

