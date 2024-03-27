Waterway Wealth Management LLC Invests $302,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,159 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE BA traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.53. 8,959,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,572,038. The stock has a market cap of $114.42 billion, a PE ratio of -50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.07 and a 200-day moving average of $210.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.65.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

