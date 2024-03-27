Waterway Wealth Management LLC Invests $645,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Chevron comprises about 0.2% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.42. 964,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,673,042. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.73. The company has a market capitalization of $288.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

