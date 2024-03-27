Waterway Wealth Management LLC Makes New $884,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. Intel makes up about 0.3% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.99. 39,072,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,130,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $177.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.67, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

