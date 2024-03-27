Waterway Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 662,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,953,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 15.7% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Waterway Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $79.56. 12,316,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,823,352. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average of $73.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

