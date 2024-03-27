Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Watsco by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Watsco by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSO opened at $426.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $398.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.79 and a 12 month high of $441.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

