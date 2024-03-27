WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.0998 on Major Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $341.94 million and approximately $66.37 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0998 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,154,042,650 coins and its circulating supply is 3,425,981,214 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,153,768,317.3918147 with 3,425,706,884.4138017 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.10504183 USD and is down -5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $196,984,752.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

