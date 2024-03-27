Wedbush Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $725.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $615.00 to $725.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.18.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $629.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $272.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $634.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Netflix by 540.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after buying an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 15,039.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

