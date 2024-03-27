Well Done LLC Acquires 3,485 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,732,926. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $60.81.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

