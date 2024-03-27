Well Done LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Well Done LLC owned approximately 0.61% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE MIY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. 33,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,373. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

