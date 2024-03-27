Well Done LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Well Done LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 360.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.29. The stock had a trading volume of 149,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,487. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.30. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $226.39 and a 1-year high of $300.18.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

